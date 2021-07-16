POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING INCIDENT IN GINGERLAND

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Gingerland on July 15, 2021.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Chase Hamilton of Hanley’s Road was walking along the main road in Rawlins Village when unknown assailants started shooting at him. Hamilton ran to escape and fell several times in the process causing him to dislocate his shoulder and suffer lacerations about the body. He was transported to the Alexandra Hospital in a private vehicle where he was treated and discharged.

Personnel from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Gingerland Police Station by dialling 469-3448, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

— 30 —