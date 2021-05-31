POLICE OFFICERS AND SOLDIERS FORM PART OF RSS PEACEKEEPING MISSION TO ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 31, 2021 (RSCNPF): A 10-member contingent comprising Police Officers from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and Soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) left the Federation on May 29, 2021, for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The team will form part of a peacekeeping mission to the territory following a request made to the Regional Security Service (RSS) by its government. The six (6) Soldiers and five (5) Officers will be in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for three (3) weeks with their regional counterparts to assist local authorities maintain security and protect property on the main island where the La Soufrière Volcano forced thousands to be evacuated. They have all been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Before boarding the RSS plane, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, wished them all well, adding that the exercise was crucial and would provide support to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also reminded them that the COVID-19 virus was still very much a threat and encouraged them to stay safe.

“Let this be a good show of regional solidarity to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Let your conduct and behaviour be such that you will enhance the respect and regard of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the people and Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. So may God bless you. Keep safe,” said Prime Minister Harris.

All the Officers on the St. Kitts and Nevis team are nationals of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, said that the initiative provided them the opportunity to visit their families and property during their downtime. He encouraged them to do their best.

“Remember you are there as members of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. I want you to stay alert and to follow orders and make us proud. The people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are going through a difficult time and the authorities there need help,” the Commissioner implored.

Also present at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport to see the contingent off were Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations (RSCNPF), Adolph Adams, Commanding Officer ‘A’ Company (SKNDF), Public Affairs Officer (SKNDF), Major Kayode Sutton and Captain Jervin Lapsley. They also wished them well and a safe journey.

