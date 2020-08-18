POLICE RECORDS 38 PERCENT REDUCTION IN CRIME UP TO JULY 2020

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris pictured with the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. (L-R): Assistant Commissioner of Police, McCarta Browne; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Andre Mitchell; Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris; Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adolph Adams.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 18, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is reporting another improvement in its crime fighting efforts.

This time, for the period January to July 2020, the Federation has recorded a 38 percent reduction in major crimes, compared to the same period in 2019.

For the period January to July 2020, St. Kitts and Nevis recorded six homicides, compared to 12 in 2019 during the same span – which represents a significant reduction of 50 percent. Other dramatic reductions were observed in the statistics for shootings with intent, sex crimes, possession of firearms and ammunition, break-ins, larceny and robberies.

Reported major crimes fell from 860 to 537 over the comparative period January to July.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris commended the High Command of the police force, as well as the dedicated men and women of the law enforcement agency on their hard and tireless work, and encouraged them to continue producing positive results, while at the same time fulfilling their mandate to protect and serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

-30-

