POLITICAL PARTIES ASKED TO REMOVE PARAPHERNALIA FROM ELECTRICITY POLES

Last Updated on July 29, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts (July 27th, 2020)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) is asking all candidates, campaigners, and political parties, to remove all political paraphernalia from its electricity poles.

The management of SKELEC is aware that political paraphernalia including posters, boards, and billboards were drilled and nailed into the electricity poles during the political campaign for the June 5thelections; however, the grace period to remove these items has passed. SKELEC is asking that the relevant persons take action to remove the paraphernalia as soon as possible.

To assure public safety and continuity of work, The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd reserves the right to remove any political paraphernalia that prevents its crew from completing maintenance work or repairs on electricity poles or poses a safety risk to the public or SKELEC employees.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn. Customers are reminded to call 465-2000 to make bill payments, inquire about bill balances and to report faults.

About SKELEC

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) formerly the St. Kitts Electricity Department (SKED)is a public utility company that provides electric power generation, transmission and distribution services to St. Kitts. SKELEC is the sole electricity provider in St. Kitts that seeks to supply reliable electricity at a competitive price in harmony with the local community and environment. The St. Kitts Electricity Company is owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and is ran by a board of directors. SKELEC began operations on August 1, 2011.

