By: Tito Chapman

It’s no secret, Social Media has its own rules.

You would realize that Acronyms and abbreviations have become a part of the unique language spoken on social media. Therefore, it is necessary for you to know what social media abbreviations and social media acronyms mean to understand what users are saying.

Here are some of the popular Social Media Acronyms and Abbreviations

411: Information

Information AF: As F***

As F*** AFAIK: As Far As I Know

As Far As I Know AMA: Ask Me Anything

Ask Me Anything ASL: Age/Sex/Location

Age/Sex/Location B4: Before

Before BAE: Before Anyone Else

Before Anyone Else B/C, BC: Because

Because BFF: Best Friends Forever

Best Friends Forever BRB: Be Right Back

Be Right Back BTAIM: Be That As It May

Be That As It May BTS: Behind the Scenes

Behind the Scenes BTW: By The Way

By The Way DAE: Does Anyone Know?

Does Anyone Know? DFTBA: Don’t Forget To Be Awesome

Don’t Forget To Be Awesome DYK: Did You Know

Did You Know ELI5: Explain Like I’m 5 (years old)

Explain Like I’m 5 (years old) F2F: Face To Face

Face To Face FBF: Flashback Friday

Flashback Friday FFS: For F***’s Sake

For F***’s Sake FML: F*** My Life

F*** My Life FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out

Fear Of Missing Out FTFY: Fixed That For You

Fixed That For You FTW: For The Win

For The Win FUTAB: Feet Up, Take A Break

Feet Up, Take A Break FWIW: For What It’s Worth

For What It’s Worth FYI: For Your Information

For Your Information GG: Good Game

Good Game Gr8: Great

Great GTG: Got To Go

Got To Go GTR: Got To Run

Got To Run H/T: Hat Tip

Hat Tip HBD: Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday HTH: Here To Help / Happy To Help

Here To Help / Happy To Help HMB: Hit Me Back

Hit Me Back HMU: Hit Me Up

Hit Me Up IANAD: I Am Not A Doctor

I Am Not A Doctor IANAL: I Am Not A Doctor

I Am Not A Doctor ICYMI: In Case You Missed It

In Case You Missed It IDC: I Don’t Care

I Don’t Care IDK: I Don’t Know

I Don’t Know IKR: I Know, Right?

I Know, Right? ILY: I Love You

I Love You IMHO: In My Humble Opinion

In My Humble Opinion IMO: In My Opinion

In My Opinion IRL: In Real Life

In Real Life ISO: In Search Of

In Search Of JK: Just Kidding

Just Kidding JTM: Just the Messenger

Just the Messenger L8: Late

Late LMAO: Laughing My A** Off

Laughing My A** Off LMK: Let Me Know

Let Me Know LOL: Laughing Out Loud

Laughing Out Loud MTFBWY: May The Force Be With You

May The Force Be With You MYOB: Mind Your Own Business

Mind Your Own Business NBD: No Big Deal

No Big Deal NM: Not Much

Not Much NSFW: Not Safe For Work

Not Safe For Work NVM: Nevermind

Nevermind NYT: Name Your Trade

Name Your Trade Obv: Obviously

Obviously OH: Overheard

Overheard OMG: Oh My God

Oh My God OMW: On My Way

On My Way ORLY: Oh Really?

Oh Really? Pls: Please

Please PPL: People

People POTD: Photo Of The Day

Photo Of The Day PSA: Public Service Announcement

Public Service Announcement QOTD: Quote Of The Day

Quote Of The Day RN: Right Now

Right Now ROFL: Rolling On The Floor Laughing

Rolling On The Floor Laughing SRSLY: Seriously

Seriously SMH: Shaking My Head

Shaking My Head TBH: To Be Honest

To Be Honest TBH: To Be Honest

To Be Honest TBT: Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday TFW: That Feeling When / The Face When

That Feeling When / The Face When TGIF: Thank God It’s Friday

Thank God It’s Friday THX: Thanks

Thanks TIL: Today I Learned

Today I Learned TL;DR: Too Long; Didn’t Read

Too Long; Didn’t Read TMI: Too Much Information

Too Much Information TY: Thank You

Thank You WBU: What About You?

What About You? WBW: Wayback Wednesday

Wayback Wednesday WFH: Working From Home

Working From Home WTF: What The F***

What The F*** WYD: What (are) You Doing?

What (are) You Doing? YOLO: You Only Live Once

You Only Live Once YSK: You Should Know

You Should Know YW: You’re Welcome