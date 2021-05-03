Popular Social Media Acronyms and Abbreviations
By: Tito Chapman
It’s no secret, Social Media has its own rules.
You would realize that Acronyms and abbreviations have become a part of the unique language spoken on social media. Therefore, it is necessary for you to know what social media abbreviations and social media acronyms mean to understand what users are saying.
Here are some of the popular Social Media Acronyms and Abbreviations
- 411: Information
- AF: As F***
- AFAIK: As Far As I Know
- AMA: Ask Me Anything
- ASL: Age/Sex/Location
- B4: Before
- BAE: Before Anyone Else
- B/C, BC: Because
- BFF: Best Friends Forever
- BRB: Be Right Back
- BTAIM: Be That As It May
- BTS: Behind the Scenes
- BTW: By The Way
- DAE: Does Anyone Know?
- DFTBA: Don’t Forget To Be Awesome
- DYK: Did You Know
- ELI5: Explain Like I’m 5 (years old)
- F2F: Face To Face
- FBF: Flashback Friday
- FFS: For F***’s Sake
- FML: F*** My Life
- FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out
- FTFY: Fixed That For You
- FTW: For The Win
- FUTAB: Feet Up, Take A Break
- FWIW: For What It’s Worth
- FYI: For Your Information
- GG: Good Game
- Gr8: Great
- GTG: Got To Go
- GTR: Got To Run
- H/T: Hat Tip
- HBD: Happy Birthday
- HTH: Here To Help / Happy To Help
- HMB: Hit Me Back
- HMU: Hit Me Up
- IANAD: I Am Not A Doctor
- IANAL: I Am Not A Doctor
- ICYMI: In Case You Missed It
- IDC: I Don’t Care
- IDK: I Don’t Know
- IKR: I Know, Right?
- ILY: I Love You
- IMHO: In My Humble Opinion
- IMO: In My Opinion
- IRL: In Real Life
- ISO: In Search Of
- JK: Just Kidding
- JTM: Just the Messenger
- L8: Late
- LMAO: Laughing My A** Off
- LMK: Let Me Know
- LOL: Laughing Out Loud
- MTFBWY: May The Force Be With You
- MYOB: Mind Your Own Business
- NBD: No Big Deal
- NM: Not Much
- NSFW: Not Safe For Work
- NVM: Nevermind
- NYT: Name Your Trade
- Obv: Obviously
- OH: Overheard
- OMG: Oh My God
- OMW: On My Way
- ORLY: Oh Really?
- Pls: Please
- PPL: People
- POTD: Photo Of The Day
- PSA: Public Service Announcement
- QOTD: Quote Of The Day
- RN: Right Now
- ROFL: Rolling On The Floor Laughing
- SRSLY: Seriously
- SMH: Shaking My Head
- TBH: To Be Honest
- TBT: Throwback Thursday
- TFW: That Feeling When / The Face When
- TGIF: Thank God It’s Friday
- THX: Thanks
- TIL: Today I Learned
- TL;DR: Too Long; Didn’t Read
- TMI: Too Much Information
- TY: Thank You
- WBU: What About You?
- WBW: Wayback Wednesday
- WFH: Working From Home
- WTF: What The F***
- WYD: What (are) You Doing?
- YOLO: You Only Live Once
- YSK: You Should Know
- YW: You’re Welcome