PORT OF CALL FOR CELEBRITY MILLENNIUM CRUISELINE DELAYED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

The long-awaited arrival of the Celebrity Millennium cruise line has been delayed until further notice, according to the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel. He made these comments at the NEOC COVID-19 Briefing on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

“The Ministry of Tourism and the (St. Kitts) Tourism Authority have indicated due to the restriction of movement that has been implemented, the port of call that should have been scheduled for June 16, 2021, by the Celebrity Millennium has been delayed until further notice. The situation remains fluid and we anticipate that we will have an update in the near future. So, for all the persons who were asking about the cruise ship, the Ministry of Tourism and the (St. Kitts)Tourism Authority have been advised by the Federal Cabinet of Ministers that they would have to delay its arrival,” said Mr. Abdias Samuel.

Between March 2020 to present, St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded a total of 279 confirmed COVID-19 cases – 264 in St. Kitts and 15 in Nevis with 70 fully recovered and one death. Currently, 208 active cases are being monitored with five hospitalizations.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has worked assiduously to provide all the resources needed in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus. The Ministry of Health has also indicated that community health centres will remain open from Monday to Saturday from the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm so that persons can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service