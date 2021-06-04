POWELL NAMED IN PROVISIONAL 17-MAN SQUAD FOR BETWAY TEST SERIES

Nevisian Opening Batsman, Kieran Powell has been named in a provisional 17-man squad announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel on Friday 4, June, 2021.

The squad is expected to be cut down to 13 members on Monday 7 June in preparation for the upcoming Betway Test Series against South Africa.

The two-match Betway Test matches will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy on June 10-14 and June 18-22. These are the final matches in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship with both teams trying to finish higher in the final Championship table.

The full provisional squad reads as follows:

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Fast bowler Chemar Holder was unavailable due injury while 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales is a first-time inclusion in the West Indies provisional squad for a Test Series.

According to Cricket West Indies, the selectors have also revealed that four (4) other young fast bowlers Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith will remain in St. Lucia to assist the Test squad with their preparations.