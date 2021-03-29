Premier Brantley celebrates Phagwah with Guyanese community on Nevis





Photo Caption: Images of Hon. Premier Mark Brantley and Hon. Troy Liburd at Phagwah Festival celebrations in Long Point and Cane Garden on March 28, 2021 in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 29, 2021) – – Hon. Premier Mark Brantley joined members of the Guyenes community in Nevis on Sunday, March 28, 2021, to celebrate the Hindu festival Phagwah.

Phagwah or Holi as it is commonly called, is a popular Hindu festival also known as the “Festival of Love and Colours”. This year it is being celebrated from March 28 and March 29.

The Premier thanked the Guyanese community for their continued contribution to Nevis. “I am always delighted to spend time with my constituents and in this case the largely Guyanese community here who adhere to the Hindu faith and celebrate Holi the Festival of Colour and Love.

“Nevis is a mix of diverse cultures and ethnicities and we welcome all who have made our island their home and who are contributing meaningfully to our development. I wish everyone Happy Holi,” he said.

Mr. Brantley was joined by Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister in the Premier’s Ministry at two separate Phagwah celebrations, one in Long Point and one in Cane Garden.

Both Ministers had their face and clothes painted with a myriad of colours and were dusted with talcum powder as they enjoyed the festive spirit.

