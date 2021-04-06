Premier Brantley hails BON branch opening in St. Kitts as an historic day for Nevis

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration presenting at the opening of the Bank of Nevis Limited branch in Basseterre, St. Kitts on April 06, 2021 (photo credit St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 06, 2021) – Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has hailed Bank of Nevis Limited opening a branch in St. Kitts on April 06, 2021 as an historic event.

“Today was an historic day for the island of Nevis as our premier indigenous bank, The Bank of Nevis Limited, formally opened its doors in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

“I congratulate the Board of Directors, the management and staff for continuing to support the vision of the bank’s Founding Father, Sir Simeon Daniel, our beloved National Hero,” he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the newest BON branch, the Premier gave a brief historical background of the financial institution, informing that 35 years ago, Sir Simeon Daniel, a man from Barnes Ghaut, Nevis, rallied nine of his friends to join him to invest in the creation of the Bank.

“So in a very real way, 35 years on we have come full circle and what was the Bank of Nevis has established a physical presence here in the heart of Basseterre at a most historic building, at a most prominent spot, right here in Basseterre.

“The Bank of Nevis has always done business on St. Kitts. What this means is that the Bank has established a physical presence here for the first time and I believe that is to be welcomed.”

Mr. Brantley emphasized that development in either Nevis or St. Kitts means development nationally. He said BON can now better serve and grow its clientele on the sister isle.

“I think that that is a welcomed development and it shows how inextricable bound up these two islands have become.

Photo caption: Bank of Nevis Limited branch in Basseterre, St. Kitts opened on April 06, 2021(photo credit St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service)

“In terms of business and commerce the two islands are certainly moving forward together as one, and so to the good people of St. Christopher, our beloved sister, I would encourage you to do business with the Bank of Nevis and to continue to strengthen this institution which is important to the overall development of our country.”

In 2019 The Bank of Nevis Limited, as a member of a consortium of Eastern Caribbean indigenous banks, entered into an agreement to purchase Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and RBTT banking operations in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Easter Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) approved the sale of Royal Bank of Canada in the EC territories in December 2020. The Easter Caribbean Monetary Council endorsed the approval in February 2021.

RBC’s operations in St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, and Montserrat ceased effective April, 01, 2021.

