Last Updated on August 1, 2020

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis (file photo) and flyer for Emancipation Celebrations.

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 31, 2020) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be hosting a number of activities for the upcoming public holidays, August 3 and 4, 2020, and Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has extended an invitation to Kittitians to travel to Nevis to participate in the events.

At his monthly press conference on July 30, 2020, the premier informed that there will be a mini food and culture fair along Main Street in Charlestown on Emancipation Day, August 3, and on August 4. These activities are meant to fill the void left by the cancellation of Culturama 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brantley emphasised that there will be no bands and no jamming over the holiday weekend. The event is intended to give locals “somewhere to go and something to do” after the COVID-19 lock-down and curfew, and to provide an economic boost so vendors and other stakeholders can generate some revenue.

“We are inviting our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts to come over to spend the weekend in Nevis. We know they normally come over for the jamming and the J’ouvert and all of that; that is not going to happen.

“There’s no jamming or J’ouvert this weekend. That might disappoint many, but that is the reality…

“What we have sought to do is put on some events in Charlestown, a sort of mini food fair…that persons will be able to go and buy food, fruits, and drinks…and the poets will be performing and a bit of folklore,” he said.

Mr. Brantley made it clear that COVID-19 regulations and safety protocols would be enforced during the events, and booths would be placed 10 feet apart along Main Street, stretching from Republic Bank to the War Memorial, in order to ensure adequate social distancing for patrons.

He also stressed that face masks must be worn unless eating or drinking.

Premier Brantley, who is also the Minister of Tourism in the NIA, advised that hotels and guesthouses on the island are also offering attractive rates for a weekend get-away or staycation.

