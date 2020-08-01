PREMIER BRANTLEY ISSUES CALL FOR CHRISTENA MONUMENT ON ST KITTS

Last Updated on August 1, 2020

Nevis’ Premier Mark Brantley at Friday’s special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly in the presence of Prime Minister Harris, issued a call for a permanent Christena monument to be erected on St. Kitts.

In wrapping up his remarks, Brantley said:

Mr. President let me sound the clarion call for a permanent monument to this tragedy to be erected on the sister island of St. Kitts so that this tragedy can be recognised on both islands and throughout our beloved nation with the significance and reverence that it deserves and demands.

To honour the lives lost, a memorial service is held annually on August 1, directly infront of the memorial plaque located on the Samuel Hunkins Drive in the vincity of the Museum of Nevis History.

The plaque bears the names of 233 persons who perished on Saturday 1 August, 1970.

A memorial is located at the Bath cemetery and also bears the names of persons who lost their lives.

As part of this year’s 50th anniversary, a plaque bearing the name of 13 persons who are believed to be buried in the mass grave was revealed earlier today by Premier Brantley and Her Excellency Deputy Governor General, Hyleeta Liburd.

On St. Kitts, a Christena Disaster Exhibition was held by the St. Christopher National Trust and National Museum.

