Press Release’; New COVID-19 Test Center Opens at SXM Airport

Photo Caption: COVID-19 Test Center at the SXM Airport

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (March 22, 2021) – Since countries around the world began to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, the COVID-19 Taskforce of SXM Airport, headed by Mr. Connally Connor lead all efforts to upgrade the airport’s operations to support the continually changing policies and protocol set for traveling. Set in our recovery strategy St. Maarten needs to be ahead in its game.

Today, the Task Force of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) has launched its first COVID-19 Test Center in a collaborative effort with the local Health Care Laboratory Services (HCLS).

Departing passengers now have the option to get a certified antigen test with a wait time of only fifteen (15) for test results, before they check-in for a flight.

The new temporary testing facility opened on Saturday March 20, 2021 and is stationed within a tent structure with the assigned medical professionals at-hand. The COVID-19 Test Center, also available for use by the general public, was erected on the Airport’s external compound and is adjacent to the employee parking area (East of the Terminal Building).

In February 2021, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention Department of Health and Human Services (CDC) and French Governments made a firm stance through its travel requirements, declaring that COVID-19 test outcomes are now required prior to entry into the associated countries from any foreign country. Each passenger is now required to take a PCR Test and/or an antigen test to board a flight. The order was implemented to achieve paramount objectives which embraces the preventing of further introduction, transmission and spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and new virus variants.

According to the Management Board of PJIAE N. V. having this test facility at the Airport provides convenience for the travelers. PJIAE N.V. is also optimistic that this new testing option and increased availability of tests can positively contribute to improving passenger numbers.

Interested parties can be tested through appointments or walk-ins at the facilities. The price of the antigen test is US 110, and the center is operational from 11:00 am through 4:00 pm.

For detailed information about the new COVID-19 Test Center please contact the Passenger Experience Department (PED) of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) at 1-721-546-7777. Moreover, online users may visit the website at www.sxmairport.com and click the COVID-19 tab for all associated updates and flight information.