PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENTS PARTICIPATED IN CONSUMER AFFAIRS ESSAY AND JINGLE COMPETITION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, March 25, 2021: Results are in from the first ever essay and jingle competition hosted by the Department of Consumers Affairs held on March 18 -19 at Nagico’s Conference room.

The 25 participants represented primary schools including; Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School, Beach Allen, Dr. William Connor, Dieppe Bay, Sandy Point and the Saddlers. Each representative presented on the topic “Tackling Plastic Pollution”.

Director at the Department of Consumer Affairs, Mr. Paul Queeley stated that the topic chosen was the theme under which World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated on Monday March 15 2021.

“Plastic pollution is a major problem across the globe…students generate a lot of plastic waste in schools, so we [Consumer Affairs Department] saw it fitting to involve them in this activity to sensitize them on how to reduce plastic pollution,” said Mr. Queeley.

The sole representative from the Dieppe Bay Primary School, Khalaylah Maccabbee, was awarded the first place. Second and third place went to J’Ovheal Whattley and Camira Williams respectively, both representing the Maurice Hillier.

Vitoria, Elliott representing the Doctor William Connor Primary School, Ciara Hobson, representing the Beach Allen Primary School and Chadeisha Francis representing the Maurice Hillier were awarded a Special Award for presenting essays that were good which did not reach the length requirement.

Special Recognition Awards were given to those participants who displayed unique abilities throughout the delivery of their speech. Recipients of this award were Mia Romney representing the Dr William Connor Primary School, Kim-David Collins and Jequan Stevens both representing the Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School.

Dr. William Connor primary school won the jingle competition, with Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School being awarded second place.

Head Judge Noah Mills, congratulated the participants and commended the teachers, parents and students for their hard work. The Department of Consumer Affairs was also lauded for “conceptualising and implementing the essay and jingle competition”.

