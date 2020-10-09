PRIME MINISTER HARRIS CONGRATULATES ROC (TAIWAN) ON THE OCCASION OF ITS 109TH NATIONAL DAY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 09, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has extended the warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on the occasion of its 109th National Day that will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The tenth of October or, as it is more commonly known “double ten”, is a holiday in Taiwan commemorating the start of the 1911 Wuchang Uprising in China, which marked the end of the Qing Dynasty, leading to the founding of the Republic of China on January 01, 1912.

In a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Harris wrote, “On this auspicious occasion, we wish to solemnly reaffirm our commitment to the strengthening of the deep bonds of friendship that we have maintained over these past decades.”

“Our shared values and mutual respect have been the guidepost for our long standing relations which is cherished by our peoples and we laud the outstanding achievements and accomplishments made by the Republic of China (Taiwan), particularly at this difficult time in the history of mankind,” he added.

Prime Minister Harris further indicated that the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis value its treasured friendship and wish for the continued peace and prosperity for the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

