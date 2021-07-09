Prime Minister Harris’ Press Secretary Resigns

By: T. Chapman

Valencia Grant has resigned as Press Secretary to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris.

Prime Minister Harris made the revelation at his press conference on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

He stated:

Ms. Grant has formally resigned as the Press Secretary but to record with deepest and the highest appreciation my sincere gratitude for her long and sterling performance as the Press Secretary.

Grant’s absence from monthly press conferences and the “Leadership Matters” programme raised many questions over the past few months. In February, she wrote via Facebook:

I’ve been off island since November 7, 2020. On January 11, 2021, I had surgery in Salem, Virginia.

On May 17, 2021, Ms. Grant wrote:

My first day back at the office…thanking all of you for your love and support…and most importantly, thanking God…

Valencia Grant was appointed as Press Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister in March, 2016.