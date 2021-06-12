Public Health (Restriction of Movement) (No. 2) Regulations

No. 21 of 2021

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 of the Public Health Act, Cap. 9.21, the Minister of Health with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers makes the following Regulations:

[Published 11th June 2021 – Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 34 of 2021]

Citation and duration. These Regulations may be cited as the Public Health (Restriction of Movement) (No. 2) Regulations, 2021. These regulations shall come into force from 6 p.m. on Saturday 12th June, 2021 and shall expire at midnight on Saturday 26th June, 2021. Interpretation. In these Regulations,

“COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act” means the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act, No. 16 of 2020;

“COVID-19” means the COVID-19 novel coronavirus (2019-n CoV).

Restriction of Movement. A period of restriction of movement is imposed every day from 6.00 p.m. of each day until 5 a.m. of the following day, commencing on Saturday 12 th June, 2021 and ending on Saturday 26 th June, 2021. Subject to subregulations (3) and (4), in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 during a period of restriction of movement, every person shall remain confined to his or her place of residence, inclusive of his or her yard space, to avoid contact outside of the family, except essential workers, who are required to report to work under subregulation 4; or for essential travel for medical emergencies, provided that such persons shall ensure at all times to distance themselves at least six feet from any other person. Nothwithstanding subregulation (2), a person, other than an essential workerwho is required to move from his or her home during the period of restricted movement, shall first obtain the approval of the Commissioner of Police to do so.



For the purposes of these Regulations, an “essential worker” includes essential officers or workers of the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force; the Saint Christopher and Nevis Defence Force; the Fire and Rescue Services Department; National Emergency Management Agency and Nevis Disaster Management Department, the National Emergency Operating Centre, the Health



Emergency Operating Centre and any other Disaster Management Services; (e) the prisons, correctional facilities, or other similar establishments;

any hospital, health care facility, health centre, designated vaccination site or approved medical facility; the Customs Department; the Immigration Department; the Air and Sea Ports Authorities; the essential media personnel of a Media House; the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General’s Chambers, Members of Parliament, the Secretary to the Cabinet; the emergency technical personnel of any water, electricity or other sector encompassing the provision of electronic communications including print and electronic media; the Government Printery; approved hotels or approved quarantine facilities; approved COVID-19 taxi operators; and (p) approved COVID-19 ferry operators. All essential workers shall, at all times, carry personal identification and official work identification where possible.

Work Remotely From Home and Closure of Businesses. In an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, allbusinesses and offices shall continue their business operations by allowing their employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means, unless those employees are permitted to work under subregulation (4) or designated as being essential workers pursuant to regulation 3. Notwithstanding subregulation (1), all gaming establishments or entities shall remain closed for the duration of these Regulations. Notwithstanding subregulation (1), all street vendors shall cease operations for the duration of these regulations except within the confines of controlled spaces within the public markets where records for contact tracing would be kept; and in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act in respect of physical distancing and hygiene protocols.



Where a business or establishment is unable to continue its operations by allowing its employees to work remotely from home, that business or establishment shall remain closed. Notwithstanding subregulation (1), bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, private medical facilities, approved hotels or quarantine facilities, banks, and such other businesses or undertakings as may be expressly approved by the Commissioner of Police, in writing, shall operate where employees can practice physical distancing and hygiene protocols in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act.

Restaurants and Bars and Take-Away Food Services. There shall be no in-dining in restaurants, bars or food trucks. Restaurants, bars and food trucks may operate only for the purposes of food delivery or food take away services.

Public Service, Statutory Bodies, State-owned Enterprises and Courts. All persons employed within the public service, a statutory body or a Stateowned enterprise shall work remotely from home, except as may otherwise be directed by the Secretary to the Cabinet. The Courts shall remain accessible as far as is reasonably practicable, and the persons employed therein shall work remotely from home. In this regulation, “Court” includes the Magistrates Courts and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

No Mass Gatherings.

There shall be no mass events for the duration of these Regulations.

Public beaches.

A person may visit a public beach for the purposes of swimming or exercise and the following restrictions shall apply:

where there shall be no picnics, beach parties or other gatherings; and all persons shall adhere to social distancing and physical distancing protocols pursuant to the provisions of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act.

Weddings, Funerals and Places of Religious Instruction. All places of religious instruction or worship shall continue to operate by means of virtual church services, virtual instructions or virtual meetings. No person shall hold or attend a wedding for the duration of these Regulations where more than 10 persons are in attendance including the officiant, essential camera personnel, the two witnesses and the bride and the groom. No person shall hold or attend a funeral for the duration of these Regulations where more than 10 persons are in attendance.



All persons in attendance at a wedding or a funeral shall be required to comply with the physical distancing and hygiene protocols subject to the provisions of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act. No wedding or funeral shall have a duration of more than sixty minutes.

Restriction on Regional and International Travellers. Subject to subregulation (3) and the applicable travel Protocols established pursuant to the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act, from Saturday 29 th May, 2021, all regional and international travellers shall be required to submit official proof of full vaccination against the COVID-19 virus prior to entry into Saint Christopher and Nevis. Pursuant to subregulation (1), upon arrival in Saint Christopher and Nevis, a traveller shall be required to produce proof of full vaccination. The provisions of subregulations (1) and (2), shall not be applicable to citizens and residents of Saint Christopher and Nevis..

Penalty.

A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

Repeal of SROs.

Statutory Rules and Orders 15 and 18 of 2021, are hereby repealed.

Made this 11th day of June, 2021.

AKILAH BYRON-NISBETT

Minister responsible for Health

