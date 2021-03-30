Public primary school students on Nevis participate in Kite Making Workshop

Photo caption: A section of the public primary school students from across Nevis learning the art of kite making on March 29, 2021, the first of a three-day Ministry of Education Kite Making Workshop at the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School with sponsorship from the Hamilton Reserve Bank

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 30, 2021) — About 50 students drawn from the public primary schools on Nevis are participating in a three-day Kite Making Workshop at the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School, from March 29, 2021. It is being hosted by the Ministry of Education with sponsorship from Hamilton Reserve Bank.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in his remarks at the opening ceremony commended the bank for its exclusive sponsorship for the workshop and the traditional Kite Flying Competition at The Flats on April 02, 2021.

“Let me say a big thank you to Hamilton Reserve Bank for coming forward to provide the finances so that we could facilitate the workshop…to teach some of our young people here on the island of Nevis the art of kite-making…

“Normally, when you go out to seek sponsorship, the sponsors try to give you a certain amount of money but in this case when we approached the Hamilton Reserve Bank they asked ‘what do you need to get it done? We want to assist. We want to be a part of the community. We want to be one with the community, and in fact we would donate everything that you need to get the events done’. So we are very, very happy that they decided to come forward,” he said.

Mr. Liburd urged the students to learn as much as they could about the artform to pass it on.

Photo caption: Participants at the Ministry of Education’s three-day Kite Making Workshop for public primary schools with officials and sponsor representative at the opening ceremony at the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School on March 29, 2021

“Students, I hope that your experience over the next two to three days will be an enjoyable experience. I hope that the things that you learn that you would take them with you and you would share them with your other classmates and friends and family members, and that in the future sometime, you will be the ones teaching and carrying on the tradition for those who come after you,” he said.

The Junior Education Minister noted that kite making is a tradition on Nevis, and explained that during the workshop the students would be exposed to the different methods involved in kite making. He said he was looking forward to seeing one or two specially designed kites since the students have top kite makers on Nevis as facilitators.

Ms. Oksana Williams, representative for the Hamilton Reserve Bank formally known as Nevis International Bank Trust, in her remarks noted that the bank is proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the Kite Making Workshop and Kite Flying Competition.

She urged the primary school students to be mindful of the categories of kits which will be vying for prizes during the competition and wished them well.

Photo caption: (l-r) Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education; Ms. Oksana Williams, Representative from sponsor Hamilton Reserve Bank and Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration at the opening ceremony of ministry’s three-day Kite Making Workshop at the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School for public primary school students on Nevis on March 29, 2021

“Students, there are three categories for prizes: “Who will have the biggest kite”, “Who will have the best prepared kite, “Who will have the best flying kite”. Please keep these categories in mind while making your kites. May the best kite win. Good luck and God bless you,” she said.

Ms. Williams also used the opportunity to give some background about the bank and its closeness with the community.

“As the hometown bank of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton headquartered in Nevis, it is our cooperate initiative to help our community, school, students and families of Nevis. As part of the bank’s longstanding diversity and community enrichment programme, some of you may be curious what Hamilton Reserve Bank does in Jessups. We are a leading banking institution serving customers from over 150 countries.

“The bank provides modern, fast and hassle-free customer service to a global clientele. At times it is surreal when I think about the fact that I am employed at the largest bank in the region. Daily, we impact the lives of some of the world’s most successful individuals and make a difference for some of the world’s largest companies,” she said.

Ms. Williams also noted the that there are employment opportunities available at the facility.

“Dear friends, we are proud to be here supporting our friends and Nevis families. We are open for new job opportunities for our fellow Nevisians. Please apply at www.hrbank.com,” she said.

Also present was Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education who chaired the opening ceremony and workshop facilitators.

