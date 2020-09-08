PUBLIC SCHOOLS ON NEVIS REOPEN FOR 2020/2021 ACADEMIC YEAR

(l-r) Mrs. Cheryl Haynes, Principal of the Charlestown Primary School; Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education; Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration; and Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education during a tour of the Charlestown Primary School on the first day of the 2020/2021

academic school year on September 07, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 08, 2020) — Public schools on Nevis reopened for the 2020/2021 academic year on September 07, 2020, and the Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is satisfied with the school’s compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

A Kindergarten student at the Charlestown Primary School learns proper hand washing technique

Minister Liburd, along with Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer (PEO) in the Department of Education; and Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education toured several schools on Monday August 07, 2020, the first day of the new school year.

Schools in St. Kitts and Nevis were closed in March 2020 out of an abundance of caution, after cases of COVID-19 were first reported in the federation.

In preparation for the reopening, schools have since been outfitted with a hand-washing station at the entry, and staff who ensure persons entering the facility sanitize their hands and their temperature is taken.

Mr. Liburd said he is pleased with the work carried out over the past few months to sanitize and deep clean all the government owned schools and Early Childhood Development Centres.

The Junior Education Minister applauded those who worked diligently to prepare the educational facilities ahead of the reopening.

(l-r) A teacher at the Charlestown Primary School with Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education; Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, and Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education interacting with students on the first day of the 2020/2021 academic school year on September 07, 2020

“We are just bringing students back for in-class teaching and so it is something that is being done very carefully.

“The entire ministry, the Department of Education, everyone working in our schools have all been working very diligently and I must commend their efforts in getting the schools ready on time,” he said.

Mr. Liburd, also extended thanks to Superior Interiors, a local manufacturer contracted to build single desks for schools due to new spacing requirements under the COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

During the visit to the Charlestown Primary School the education officials were met by Mrs. Cheryl Haynes, the school’s principal and Ms. Linda Brown, Education Officer for the school, who pointed out the new amenities such as wash stations in each classroom and desks rearranged to allow for physical distancing.

Meantime, Ms. Claxton informed that both the Gingerland and Charlestown Secondary Schools and the other primary schools also opened on schedule.

New single desks manufactured by Superior Interiors for public schools to accommodate new physical distancing guidelines

Staff at the entrance of the Charlestown Primary School checking the temperature of persons visiting the school

At the secondary level only 1st form students attended school on Monday as part of a phased reopening. She said it is anticipated that by Wednesday, September 09, all students will be in classrooms in their respective schools.

The PEO explained that a shift system will be implemented at the secondary schools.

