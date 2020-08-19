QUALITY LEADERSHIP TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT TRAINING FOR NEW EDUCATION MINISTRY LEADERS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, August 18, 2020: Training organized by the Ministry of Education to orientate new leaders in the Ministry in preparation for the start of the new school year on Monday, September 7, was held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School Auditoriumon Monday, August 17.

Incoming Principals and Deputy Principals along with Education Officers participated in the day of training which will help them to manage the assignment ahead.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Mr. William Hodge welcomed the new leaders to the ministry at their new level of operation stating that theyhave a challenging yet satisfying road ahead.

“The Ministry views these positions as being very critical to the functioning of our Education system. You must exhibit servant leadership. They are going to want to see you taking the lead. You are going to have to roll up your sleeves from time to time to show persons looking at you that you can do the dirty work too.”

Chief Education Officer Dr Debbie Isaac told the new cohort of leaders, “You need to know what you are about when you step into that school compound on the first day. They are going to be looking to you for answers. The final decision is going to be yours but you are not going to be a dictator. Invite input from others because at the end of the day support is what you need.”

Minister of Education Hon. Jonel Powell also delivered brief remarks to the new leaders promising his full support of their endeavours during the challenging year ahead.

Among topics discussed were: Key areas of Responsibility/The Chain of Command; Record-Keeping, Teacher Evaluation, Appraisal and Staff Reports; Monitoring Attendance; Financial Regulations; Introduction to EMIS and Evaluation.

Other presenters included Education Officer, Carol Boddie; Deputy Chief Education Officer, Francil Morris; Education officer, John Gumbs; Senior Assistant Secretary Melvon Bassue; and EMIS Director Christopher Herbert.

In related news, preparation for the new school term continued on Tuesday, August 18th with the first principal’s meeting for the new school term to flesh out the specifics of the New Normal concerning protocols associated with COVID-19.

The impact of the pandemic on the new school term has been the main discussion point in several preparatory meetings as the ministry tries to make the new school year as seamless as possible.

