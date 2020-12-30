Queen’s Police Medal for St Kitts and Nevis Commissioner of Police

By: Staff Writer

Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Hilroy Patrick Brandy has been approved by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second for the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) for his distinguished service to Policing.

With 39 years of experience in safety and security, Commissioner Brandy has served in numerous posts throughout his tenure as a Police Officer.

Over the years, he served as a Prosecutor, he led the Criminal Investigation Department on Nevis for 10 years and he was the Divisional Commander for Division C, (2010-2016). He also had a stint as Deputy Commissioner from 2016 up until his appointment as Commissioner of Police.

The other nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to receive awards are Mr. Athill Rawlins, Mrs Venetta Laws and Mr Collin Tyrell.

Mr. Athill Rawlins has been awarded Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contribution to Public Service and Land Surveying, and Mrs.

Venetta Laws was granted Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her contribution to Community Service and Business Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Collin Tyrell was bestowed with Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his contribution to Community Service.

The recipients will collect at an Investiture ceremony to be announced at a later date.