Queeny G crowned 2020 Calypso Monarch

By: T. Chapman

Gloria Esdaille-Robinson, Queeny G became the second female calypsonian to capture the Calypso Monarchy in last night’s Calypso finals which involved twenty calypsonians, of which included the reigning monarch, King Socrates and two calypsonians who previously won the title: first female calypso monarch, Miss Independent, (2017 & 2018) and former monarch King Craig.

Having won, the newly crowned Queen, Queeny G made history by becoming the only person to have won both the National Carnival Queen Pageant, (1996) and now the National Calypso Competition.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=716275272357095&id=100019238850526

Appearing in position 19, singing “We are in this together”, Queeny G rendered a dynamic performance which was well received.

Her closest competitor was Kibi, who placed First Runner while Second Runner- up and Third Runner-up went to Craig and Big Lice respectively.