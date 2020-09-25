RBC Fort Street Branch To Reopen On Monday

The main branch of the Royal Bank of Canada on Fort Street will reopen its doors on Monday, September 28.

The reopening comes two months after a fire broke out at the branch in the back section of the bank on July 10.

A release issued by RBC stated that “remediation and repair activities are now completed and the branch has been inspected and cleared for re-opening.”

The banks hours of operation are as follows:



Monday – Thursday: 8:00am to 1:00pm

Friday from 8:00am to 2:00pm