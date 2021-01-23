Regional journalist George Alleyne found dead at home

Staff Writer

Guyana born, Barbados based regional journalist George Alleyne is dead.

He was found dead at his home in Barbados late Friday.

Alleyne was a former employee of the Barbados based Caribbean News Agency (CANA) and the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC). He was also a freelance journalist with the online publication Barbados Today.

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers, (BARJAM) issued this statement on his passing:

It was with shock and sadness that members of the media fraternity learnt of the passing of colleague George Alleyne. The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) takes this opportunity to express condolences to George’s family and pray for comfort and consolation in their time of grief. The BARJAM Executive and the wider media profession stand ready to render whatever moral support is necessary at this very difficult time. George was found dead yesterday at his home where he lived with his sisters.

In announcing his death his family said he was age 61 and had been a journalist for over 40 years having worked in Guyana, Canada, Cayman Islands and Barbados. He was a writer for international publications and also freelanced for Barbados Today. George leaves to mourn daughter Tendai, sisters Myrtle Pitt, Ann Wallace, Grace Alleyne, three nephews, one niece and cousins.