Renewing Vehicle Licences

Vehicle owners whose licence plate numbers end with a ‘6’ can renew their vehicle licences online by visiting the St. Christopher and Nevis Inland Revenue Department website at www.sknird.com.

Persons are asked to either print the receipt or save it on their mobile device as proof that their vehicle licence has been renewed. Have the receipt with you to show the Police if you are stopped and asked if your vehicle licence is up to date. The Inland Revenue Department will notify persons of when and where to collect their vehicle decals.

— 30 —