This year’s 37th Independence Anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020”. The theme was chosen from several entries that were submitted and was won by 12-year-old Destinee Morris of St. Kitts.

Ms. Morris expressed her delight for being victorious with the penned theme “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020” and noted that her mother, Alleyne Springer inspired her to participate in the contest.

“My mother encourages me all the time to participate in activities such as these. She said they will help broaden my mind and knowledge and prepare me for challenges,” said Ms. Morris, during an interview with the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

When asked about her thought process she said: “the theme was supposed to be based on resilience and security so I thought in a time like this when we are encouraged to be innovative as business persons and a community as a whole, to highlight this creativity that eventually propelled me to create the theme.

She expressed delight for having her entry chosen.

“I feel great about winning the competition. First, I didn’t believe when I got the call from Mr. Hodge but after I hung up the phone I was jumping around the house and screaming with joy,” she added.

Ms. Morris encouraged future theme composers, and persons in general, especially youth to try new and positive things and have faith in themselves and always have a strong support group to help them.

A call was made for submissions for the official theme for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday, July 17.

Ms. Morris, a second form student of the Saddlers Secondary School, will be duly recognized by Cabinet and will be issued with official invitations to all major Independence events over which the Government has control. Her winning theme will also be incorporated in all communications and events surrounding the Independence celebrations.

Sourced Information: SKNIS