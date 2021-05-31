RETURNING NATIONAL STUDENTS CAN APPLY FOR A WAIVER OF QUARANTINE FEES

Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis studying abroad may be eligible to have their quarantine fees waived if they choose the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) as their quarantine facility.

The measure is another initiative of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis as it seeks to reunite families and bring relief to persons hard hit by the economic fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, made the announcement on Friday (May 28, 2021) at a briefing of the National Emergency Operations Centre.

“I am appealing to you to seek your reservation or booking at the OTI hotel if you are seeking a waiver from quarantine fees,” Mr. Samuel stated. “If you are seeking a waiver from quarantine fees, please email [email protected]. Let me emphatically state that these applications will be dealt [with] on a case by case [basis] only.”

The returning students were also advised that contact can also be made with officials on possible waivers by calling or WhatsApp messaging 1-869-762-0238.

The OTI is a government-designated quarantine facility.

Source: SKNIS