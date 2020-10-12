RG Solomon & Sons Ltd. donates tablets to Cecele Browne Integrated School

Photo caption: (l-r) Irvine Pinney Jr. representing local business RG Solomon & Sons Ltd. presents 14 Amazon Fire 7 tablets to Mrs. Teres Dore, Education Officer with the Department of Education responsible for the Cecile Browne Integrated Schooland Mrs. Violet Clarke, Head Teacher of the Cecele Browne Integrated School on October 09, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (OCTOBER 12, 2020) — Local business RG Solomon & Sons Ltd. on October 09, 2020, donated 14 Amazon Fire 7 tablets to the students of the Cecele Browne Integrated School (CBIS) in Nevis.

On behalf of the company’s management, Irvine Pinney Jr. presented the Amazon Fire 7 tablets to Mrs. Terres Dore, Education Officer at the Department of Education responsible for CBIS.

“It’s indeed a privilege to be making this donation to support the students here at the CBIS, at a time when our children are being exposed to different technologies.

“We hope the school will get maximum use out of them and we also hope to continue the partnership as we work together to build Nevis,” he said.

Mrs. Dore expressed gratitude on behalf of the department, and the principal and staff of the Cecele Browne Integrated School for the generous gesture.

“Your donation of Kindle tablets is a very timely gesture as we strive to ensure that our students continue to be immersed in engaging learning activities. We embrace the reality that technology has become an integral part of the learning process.

“Your donation will go a long way in ensuring that the students here continue to be provided with the necessary tools and equipment that allow for every learner to succeed. We sincerely thank you for partnering with the school, and indeed all who are willing to invest in our nation’s children,” she said.

Mrs. Violet Clarke, Head Teacher of the school also extended thanks to RG Solomon & Sons Ltd. on behalf of the staff and students.

She said students would be trained in the use of the tablets so they can stay ahead of the learning curve, and be able to continue their studies in the event of another lock-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

