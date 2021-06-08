ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 8th 2021)—New Generation Engineering wishes to inform the general public that on Wednesday 9th June, 2021 from 8:00am to Thursday 5:00am the traffic will be interrupted in the vicinity of the Moravian Church round-about and the Lions roundabout (near Gillards Gas Station). No vehicles will be allowed to access this stretch of road during the aforementioned time. The disruption of the flow of traffic will allow NGE to excavate and install safely the 11,000 volt cables for the Bayfords Electrical Upgrade Project.

New Generation Engineering wishes to apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.