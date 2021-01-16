ROBERTS CHARGED WITH DOUBLE MURDER

By: Staff Writer

The Police have formally arrested and charged 35-year-old Tabari Roberts of Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight for double murder.

The offences were committed on January 11, 2021, at Lower Thibou Avenue. Lamonte Heyliger and Jahquan Merritt were gunned down on Monday evening; Heyliger was pronounced dead on the scene while Merritt succumbed to his injuries at the hospital that very same evening.

According to the police, Roberts was charged on January 15, 2021 and he has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.