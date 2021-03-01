Saddlers, St. Peters And Newtown Record Wins

Fast Cash Saddlers maintained their hold on the top of the table drawing to S-Krave Newtown United 1-1. Having enjoyed two big wins in their first two matches, Saddlers seemed to be on a roll for their third when Stephan Rawlins scored in the 49th minute for the Purple Nation. But Delano Hodge of Newtown, who was a threat all night, notched the equalizer in the 58th minute.



Scoring for Newtown

Delano Hodge 58th min



Scoring for Saddlers

Stephan Rawlins 49th min

Meanwhile, TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles suffered their second defeat in the SKNFA Premier League on the weekend, losing to Rams Village Superstars 3-1. From the first minute of the match, it became clear it would have been a long day for Dieppe Bay; as soon as the first whistle went, Carlos Bertie found the back of the net for Village. Nine minutes later Kimarree Rogers doubled the lead but only for Shevene Boston of Dieppe Bay to get one back. That made the match an interesting affair as Dieppe Bay mounted challenges, putting some pressure on Village. But the former champions were up to the task and added a third protective goal in the 72nd minute from Samani Williams who had just come on the field before scoring. Ordell Flemming of Village was sent off in the 47th minute with a straight red card.

St. Peters Start Winning Streak



Meanwhile, on Sunday, St. Peters F.C. is on a roll. After dispatching SOL IAS Conaree F.C. 6-0 last week in a shock result in the SKNFA Premier League, they edged Flow 4G Cayon Rockets 1-0 on Sunday at the Warner Park. That goal came from Tyquan Terrell in the 20th minute.



In the day’s earlier match, SOL IAS Conaree F.C. drew 0-0 with Hotsprings Bath United F.C.



The SKNFA Premier League continues this Friday at 6pm when Fast Cash Saddlers United will face Hotspring Bath United followed by S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s United taking on SOL Island Auto Supplies Conaree at 8:30pm. All matches will be streamed live on the SKNFA website: www.sknfa.com.