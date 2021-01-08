Safe Harbour Vessels Departing St. Kitts Friday, January 8th

The Royal Caribbean Group has advised the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, that due to operational needs for both the Grandeur of the Seas and the Rhapsody of the Seas and their respective shoreside teams, the vessels will be relocated as of today, Friday January 8th, 2021.

St. Kitts has always enjoyed a strong partnership with The Royal Caribbean Group, and we look forward to welcoming their passengers when cruising resumes in the future.

