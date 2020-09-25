Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2020 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): Saint Kitts and Nevis and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh (commonly known as Bangladesh) established diplomatic relations through their Embassies in Washington, D.C. on 31st August, 2020, further exercising the Government’s mandate to widen its diplomatic footprint.

A Joint Communiqué formalizing the relationship was signed by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the United States His Excellency Mohammad Ziauddin.

The People’s Republic of Bangladesh is a country in South Asia bordered by India to its north, east and west, Myanmar to its southeast, and the Bay of Bengal to its south.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh share a common history of British colonization and an affinity for Cricket. They also share many common values espoused by members of the global community. The two countries have collaborated on issues at the multilateral level including matters regarding the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

With the formalizing of relations comes the expectation that the bilateral connection between our two countries will be further strengthened.

