Saint Kitts and Nevis welcomes its first Cuban-trained ENT

Dr. Shevorn Henry recently graduated from the University of Medical Sciences, Manuel Fajardo Faculty in Havana, Cuba as an Otorhinolaryngologist: ENT – Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist. Dr. Henry is making history as she is the first local ENT Specialist in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The recent graduate hails from the town of Sandy Point where she obtained her early education. She later embraced her calling in Medicine, applied for and received a scholarship under the Cuba-Saint Kitts and Nevis Joint Scholarship Agreement Programme. She graduated in 2013 from the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences in Santa Clara, Cuba as a Medical Practitioner. Dr. Henry recognized the need for an ENT in her country and decided to apply once again for a postgraduate scholarship to specialize in that delicate area of medicine, motivated by a nasal defect diagnosed in her own daughter at birth.

For many years Dr. George Roberts, an ENT from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda, would visit Saint Kitts and Nevis monthly to attend to local patients. He also operated at the J.N.F. General Hospital when necessary. Dr. Henry is expected to take up the mantle to serve the needs of the Federation in this crucial area of medical specialty.

Dr. Henry extends tribute firstly to Jehovah God, then to her family, especially her father, the late Joseph Henry, whom she called her best friend, biggest fan and now her guardian angel. Dr. Henry also extends appreciation to Saint Kitts and Nevis’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency Mrs. Verna Mills, who has been a great source of support during her period of training, and particularly during these past trying months.

She is also grateful to the Governments and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba, especially the Government of Cuba, for affording her the opportunity to achieve her career goals in spite of economic challenges. Dr. Henry looks forward with enthusiasm to serving Saint Kitts and Nevis in her new medical role.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Havana joins the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis in extending congratulations to Dr. Shevorn Henry E.N.T., on her magnificent achievement and is proud to provide whatever support it can to Dr. Henry and all other nationals studying in Cuba throughout their academic sojourn in Cuba.