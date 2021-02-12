Saint Lucia records 278 new cases of COVID-19

Today Thursday February 11, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 278 new cases of COVID-19. This is from a batch of 617 tests conducted on samples taken during the period January 29 to February 11, 2021.

• Monday February 8, 2021: a total of 287 tests were conducted with 117 positive samples

• Tuesday February 9, 2021: a total of 330 tests were conducted with 161 positive samples

The Ezra Long Laboratory continues to work to reduce the present backlog of COVID-19 samples.

All of the 278 individuals were seen at various respiratory clinics in the communities where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19. As per existing COVID-19 testing protocols, each individual was placed in home quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting the receipt of their COVID-19 test results. Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation. The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 17 individuals bringing the total number of active cases currently in country to date to 973. Two of the active cases are in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and all of the others are presently stable.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 2415.

The Ministry of Health continues to emphasize on the importance of practicing the behaviors which will reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important to keep away from others and to urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively