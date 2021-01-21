SAINT LUCIA RECORDS ITS NINTH COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Source: St. Lucia Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health and Wellness late Wednesday, January 20, 2021 received confirmation of five new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 168 COVID-19 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

The Ministry of Health also reports the recovery of 10 cases of COVID-19.

Currently, there are 353 active cases in care, with one of them requiring critical care and the others are all stable.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 718.

All cases are nationals who range in age from 23 years to 71 years. Two cases are from the Castries district and three from the Gros-Islet district.

They were seen at community-based respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

They were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have been since made to place these individuals in isolation upon being diagnosed with the virus.

Members of the contact tracing team are undertaking the necessary investigations as it relates to identifying the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Today, the Ministry of Health also reports confirmation of Saint Lucia’s ninth COVID-19 related death.

The individual is a 71-year-old female who was in care at the Victoria Hospital. She had been diagnosed with an underlying medical condition prior to her passing on January 17, 2021.

The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the family on the recent loss of their loved one.