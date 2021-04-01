Sanasie and Hope withdraw from CWI leadership race

Former Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) secretary Anand Sanasie and Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) vice-president Calvin Hope have officially withdrawn from the race to become president and vice-president respectively, of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

This means that Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow are likely to be returned to the posts of president and vice-president, respectively, unopposed at the rescheduled CWI annual general meeting to be held next week Sunday, April 11.

Doubts had been raised regarding legitimacy the former secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board candidacy, following the election of a new executive on Monday.

Though he lost his position on the CWI board, it didn’t necessarily meant the end of Sanasie’s candidacy but serious doubts were raised regarding his ability to garner support from his home country.