Sarid DVN Releases Soca Gospel Track ‘Tehila Adir’

Gospel artist Sarid DVN has done it again. The Gospel Reggae crooner has released a Soca song, “Tehila Adir,” which has the music world buzzing in St. Kitts and Nevis and internationally. Sarid released the song recently on Freedom FM 106.5fm with host EK. “It’s a Hebrew name “Tehila Adir,” when translated means song of praise to the Sovereign God or song of praise to the Most High God,” he explained during the radio interview.

Sarid, in explaining how “Tehila Adir” was inspired said he discovered the instrumental for the song on the internet produced by Chabo Productions. “God started giving me melodies and words. I went to bed so late that night because I was so determined (to finish the song),” Sarid recalled. The next day he connected with the producer and prepared to record the song, and the rest was history. He thanked Chabo for mixing and mastering the song; his backup singer Wrennelcia “Paige” Thomas and Little Man Productions in the US for working on a YouTube video for the song. Sarid also commended his wife Juel Grant for her help with the song.

“My wife also had her part to share (on the song)…she (looked up) the Hebrew and she said this is the name and this is the English meaning and I said let’s go (with that name). To God be the glory.”

The name Sarid is Hebrew for Survivor and DVN is the acronym for his given name Donovan. A Jamaican by birth, Sarid resides in St. Kitts with his wife and daughter and owns his Sarid branded record label and clothing line. Sarid promises to release more music as he gets ready to drop his debut album.

