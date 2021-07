The Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) is pleased to inform the public that with immediate effect, until July 31st, 2021, Warehouse Storage Fees accrued for cargo imported between the period 07th June – 11th July 2021 are waived in FULL.

All Cargo Facilities at the RLB International Airport and at the Seaport are open Monday – Friday, 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

To confirm your cargo availability for clearance, please call 1 869 662 8962.