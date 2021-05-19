Seven Honoured with the Companion of the Star of Merit

Seven Honoured with the Companion of the Star of Merit

By: Staff Writer

Earlier today, (Wednesday, May 19) at the Governor General’s House, an Investiture Ceremony was held to formally award seven recipients with the Companion of the Star of Merit (CSM).

The recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit were:

Dr. Burnell Sylvester Nisbett – for his work in the field of Medicine

Dr. Cameron Wilkinson – National Service in Crisis

Dr. Hazel Oreta Laws – National Service in Crisis

Mrs. Viola Jacobs – For her dedication and years of service in Education

Reverend Rudolph Smithen – For his Religious Service within the federation

Mrs. Shirley Gloria Estelle Browne – For her dedication and years of service in Education

Mr. Abdias Samuel – National Service in Crisis

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, minister with responsibility for National Security was the featured speaker at the ceremony.