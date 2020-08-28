Shift System To Be Implemented In Several Schools

By: Staff Writer

The Ministry of Education has proposed the introduction of a shift system in some schools on St. Kitts due to spatial issues relating to physical and social distancing when the new school year begins on September 7.

Six schools will be apart of the shift system. They are: The Washington Archibald High School, Basseterre High School, Tucker Clarke Primary School, Sandy Point Primary School, Dr. William Connor Primary School and Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School.

Chief Education Office, Dr. Debbie Issac during a NEOC COVID-19 Briefing on August 26 at the National Emergency Operations Centre said:

We take this opportunity to crave the understanding of parents and students within our high schools as work would commence in the TVET spaces. This is to help provide for better classrooms that are conducive to learning. So, we will have to endure a bit of inconvenience just for a few months because we are grateful for this.

According to Dr. Isaac, parents will receive additional information on the shift system at their respective PTA meetings.

All teachers are expected to report to their respective schools on September 07 and 08, while students of the primary and secondary schools along with Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School will return on September 09. Early Childhood institutions would return in full on September 07.