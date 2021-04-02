SHOCK AS FREAK ACCIDENT CLAIMS YOUNG TEEN’S LIFE IN SANDY POINT

Aftermath Graphic of the Sandy Point Hardcourt after tree fell

By: Contributor

Sandy Point Residents are in shock following the tragic death of a young teen, (boy), killed in a freak accident, (tree fell) at the basketball court last night.

According to reports, sometime after 11, a Tree fell and struck a young boy in the head at the Sandy Point Hardcourt. Unfortunately, the youth succumbed to his injuries.

Very graphic videos have been circulating showing blood and paramedics picking up the youth.

Many persons took to social media to express condolences to the family of the young man.