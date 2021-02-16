SKELEC DISTRIBUTES LOVE BASKETS TO FORMER EMPLOYEES

Basseterre, St. Kitts (16th February, 2021)—Employees at the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. journeyed through the island on Friday 12th February distributing love baskets to former employees in recognition of Valentine’s Day. The team which represented all divisions within the company distributed food hampers dubbed ‘love baskets’ to six former employees of company.

The recipients of the love baskets were:

Ms. Lydia ‘Dumpling’ Manners- Cleaner

Mr. Emmanuel ‘Malcom X’ Morris- Driver

Mr. Edmeston ‘Ricky’ Lewis – Foreman, Transmission and Distribution

Mr. Curtley ‘Culbutt’ Browne- Meter Reader

Mr James ‘Barman’ Hanley- Meter Reader Supervisor

Ms. Janet Nias- Chief Consumer Clerk



The Love Basket Distribution is one of SKELEC’s many community initiatives which takes place throughout the year. The initiative was designed to celebrate the work of the company’s retired employees.





Every year the company randomly select six recipients to receive the baskets. The company hopes that through the love basket initiative it can spread joy and love to its former employees.



-END-

