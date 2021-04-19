SKELEC ELECTRICITY SUPPLY INTERRUPTION SCHEDULE
SKELEC regrets the inconvenience of these electricity supply interruptions which are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to provide reliable electricity service.
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC #14 – 2021
Monday 19th April 2021 to Friday 23rd April 2021
DATE
TIME
AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
PURPOSE
Monday 19th April 2021
9:00am to 3:00pm
Lodge Slope Housing Project
Maintenance
Monday 19th April 2021
9:00am to 13:00pm
Buckley’s, Buckley’s Park, Shadwell, Olivees, Dewar’s, and Crescent Hill Maintenance
Tuesday 20th April 2021
9:00am to 3:00pm
Frigate Bay, along road to Timothy Beach Hotel Maintenance
Tuesday 20th April 2021
9:00am to 1:00pm
Mansion, Estridge Estate
Maintenance
Wednesday 21st April 2021
9:00am to 3:00pm
Carifesta Housing and Douglas Estate
Maintenance
Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.
SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.
The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn