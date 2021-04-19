SKELEC ELECTRICITY SUPPLY INTERRUPTION SCHEDULE

SKELEC regrets the inconvenience of these electricity supply interruptions which are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to provide reliable electricity service.

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC #14 – 2021

Monday 19th April 2021 to Friday 23rd April 2021

DATE

TIME

AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED

PURPOSE

Monday 19th April 2021

9:00am to 3:00pm

Lodge Slope Housing Project

Maintenance

Monday 19th April 2021

9:00am to 13:00pm

Buckley’s, Buckley’s Park, Shadwell, Olivees, Dewar’s, and Crescent Hill Maintenance

Tuesday 20th April 2021

9:00am to 3:00pm

Frigate Bay, along road to Timothy Beach Hotel Maintenance

Tuesday 20th April 2021

9:00am to 1:00pm

Mansion, Estridge Estate

Maintenance

Wednesday 21st April 2021

9:00am to 3:00pm

Carifesta Housing and Douglas Estate

Maintenance

Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn