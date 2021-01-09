SKELEC ISSUES FINAL NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS IN ARREARS

Basseterre, St. Kitts (January 8th, 2020)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. isissuing a final notice to all customers owing for more than 90 days to bring their account up to date. The company will soon commence a disconnection drive for customers with extremely high balances. Customers in arrears should visit our main office immediately to clear all outstanding debts. SKELEC is aware that some customers are experiencing financial hardship, these customers should apply for our deferred payment arrangement plan at our Customer Service Department. We look forward to the kind cooperation and understanding of our customers during this time.

Payments can be made using the company’s online bill payment portal by logging on to ebiz.skelec.kn or through the automated customer support portal by calling 465-2000. Customers can also use their bank portals or visit our main branch to make a payment.

For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn. Customers are reminded to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report emergencies and outages.

