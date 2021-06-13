SKELEC MAIN OFFICE TO CLOSE UNTIL JUNE 25TH

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 13TH, 2021)—The St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to inform the general public that its main office including the Cashier, Receptionist, and Customer Service departments will be closed until June 25th 2021.

Customers wishing to make bill payments during this time can do so online by signing up for Ebiz at ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, or FirstCaribbean Bank portals. Customers can also drop off cheques at our cheque drop box at our main office. For customers wishing to make bill payments over the phone using our auto-attendant they can do so by calling 465-2000.

To contact our Customer Service Department customers are encouraged to call 869-663-5986 or email [email protected] for enquires and customer support. For inquiries related to Debt Collection customers should call 662-4620 or email [email protected]. To report emergencies and faults, customers should call 465-2013 or 600 from their mobile phones.

Customers wishing to check their account balances can do so by using our accessing our online billing portal at ebiz.skelec.kn by calling 465-2000 for auto-attendant.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn

-END-

About SKELEC

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) formerly the St. Kitts Electricity Department (SKED) is a public utility that provides electric power generation, transmission and distribution services to St. Kitts. SKELEC is the sole electricity provider in St. Kitts that seeks to supply reliable electricity at a competitive price in harmony with the local community and environment. The St. Kitts Electricity Company is owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and is ran by a board of directors. SKELEC began operations on August 1, 2011.