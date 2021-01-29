SKELEC OFFERS 14 DAY PROMOTION FOR CUSTOMERS IN ARREARS

Basseterre, St. Kitts (Friday 29th January 2021)—The St Kitts Electricity Company Limited is offering a fourteen-day promotion for customers with high arrears. From February 1st – 14th, customers in arrears who apply for a deferred payment arrangement will not be required to make an initial 20 percent deposit; instead, customers have the option of the choosing their own deposit amount. The offer is only valid for residential customers who never defaulted on a deferred payment arrangement before. Customers will have a maximum of 3 years to pay off the balance while remaining up to date with their current bill. The deferred payment arrangement is interest free and is designed to assist customers with high balances. The SKELEC hopes that customers will take advantage of this Deferred Payment Arrangement promotion to avoid being disconnected. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.

-END-