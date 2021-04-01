SKELEC to Close For Easter Break

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 1st, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. wishes to inform the public that its offices will be closed on Friday 2nd April and Monday 5th April 2021 in recognition of Good Friday and Easter Monday. The offices will reopen on Tuesday 6th April.

During this period of closure bill payments can be made online by signing up for Ebiz at www.ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, and FirstCaribbean Bank portals. Customers can also drop off cheques at our cheque drop box at our main office. To access our 24/7 automated customer support system customers can call 465-2000 to make bill payments, report faults and check bill balances.

For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn

-END-