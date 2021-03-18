SKN Covid Update: 1 New Case, 42 Recoveries

The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has recorded one additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44. The latest update was reported by reported Dr. Marissa Carty, Public Relations Officer for the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC).

In speaking at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing yesterday, Wednesday, March 17, Dr Carty informed the nation that to date, there were 30 confirmed cases in St. Kitts and 14 in Nevis. Of the 44 confirmed cases, 42 cases have fully recovered. Presently, thereare two active cases.

So far, 10, 572 persons have been tested with 44 persons being tested as positive. According to Carry, the positivity rate is 0.4 percent as of March 17, 2021.

Dr. Carty said that 6,211 persons have been released from quarantine, two persons are in isolation, 341 persons are in a government quarantine facility and 12 are in quarantine at home.