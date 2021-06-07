SKN COVID UPDATE: 11 NEW CASES: 41 ACTIVE CASES

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 11 new COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 94.

To date, 53 persons have recovered.

As of today, there are 41 active cases with four cases being hospitalised (1 – moderate to severe symptoms, 1 – moderate symptoms, 2 – mild to moderate symptoms). The announcement was made by Health Minister Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett during the NEOC Daily Briefing.

She also announced a curfew extension from tomorrow (June 8) at 8pm to 5am the next day and continuing daily for the next two weeks.

Byron-Nisbett also revealed that five of the six schools on St. Kitts that were implicated in the Covid-19 spread have been given the all clear. Those schools are Sandy Point Primary, Charles E. Mills Secondary, Seventh Day Adventist Primary, Washington Archibald High and Basseterre High Schools.

Testing is still ongoing for persons associated with the Tyrell Williams Primary School.