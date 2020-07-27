SKN Governor General proclaims August 4 a public holiday to mark virtual celebration of Culturama 2020

Last Updated on July 27, 2020

NIA CHARELSTOWN NEVIS (July 27, 2020) —The following is an announce from Government House in St. Christopher and Nevis through the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a proclamation in relation to Tuesday August 04, 2020.

It is notifies for general information that His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, LL.D acting in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet by Proclamation declared Tuesday 4th August, 2020, as a Public Holiday to be observes in St. Kitts and Nevis to mark the occasion of the virtual celebration of Culturama 2020.

All persons are required to govern themselves accordingly.

